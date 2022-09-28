Justice Minister: "We are in a new phase, one of narco-terrorism"

However, Mr Van Quickenborne will not let himself be intimidated: "You can rest assured: this government will leave no stone unturned in the fight against drugs criminals. The federal police force is being reinforced, while efforts are being made at the judicial authorities. We adopted new laws in parliament just before summer, in order to step up the fight. We will never give up."

He makes the comparison with Italy: "At first, they thought they would never win against the mafia. But now hundreds of mafia members have been convicted."

The minister realises he may have to seek shelter for a while. "Me and my family are doing fine. You may be surprised, but we never felt safer. This is thanks to the professional work of the police and the security teams."