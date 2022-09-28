One person dies during house search as right extremist groups are targeted

Police invaded premises in the Antwerp area, but also in Kasterlee and Ghent. The large-scale operation targeted people who were possibly preparing a terrorist attack. The judicial authorities said that a large amount of weapons has been seized.

During one of the raids, near the Bredabaan in Merksem, the occupant of a raided home started shooting at the special forces of the police. One person died during the shooting that followed, but the victim is not a member of the police force.

The VRT learned that the victim is a 36-year-old man, a gold and silver trader who collected weapons and military items. On social networks, the man called himself a "sovereign citizen". "Sovereign citizens" adhere radical anti-government ideas. In the United States similar groups have been put on a list of potentially dangerous terrorist groups. In public posts, the man suggested he wanted to put himself outside society and outside the system, also supporting conspiracy theories.

A big amount of weaponry was found at the place, some weapons were self-made. The man was also a member of a shooting club.

A second investigation has been opened into the man's death. This proble will be led by the Antwerp judicial authorities.