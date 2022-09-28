VIDEO: new "Most Wanted" list published, mural unveiled in "House of Cards" reference

The Most Wanted campaign has been successful so far. Since the website was launched 6 years ago, 43 criminals could be arrested by the police following a tip from a European citizen. In other words, 43 arrests were a direct consequence of the online list. 335 profiles of wanted criminals appeared on the website since 2016, of whom 120 could be caught.

The new list includes two people who the Belgian judicial authorities are searching for. Europol and the European Network of Fugitive Active Search Teams (ENFAST) launched the campaign today by unveiling a giant mural in Brussels. "It is a reference to the House of Cards series", explains Gerry Van Loock of the Belgian FAST team. "The house represents the criminal organisation. If you pull one card from between the construction, the whole thing is destabilised. We focus on those who are at the helm of the criminal organisations." The Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden was also present at the ceremony.

The listed criminals are involved in heavy crime such as murder, human trafficking, armed robbery or terrorism. The latest list includes 50 new names. "Game over. You could bring them down", the website says.