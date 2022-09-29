"Biggest solar panel roof in Belgium" can provide up to 20,000 households with green energy

"The energy will be sold to a power supplier in a first phase. We are talking to partners in the port, like steel manufacturers ArcelorMittal and car builders Volvo, to sell power to them", says WDP CEO Joost Uwents. "And of course we will use the electricity ourselves as well."

WDP's current fleet of cars and lorries is mainly running on fossil fuels now, but the aim is to start using more electrical vehicles which can use the green energy.

WDP has various distribution hubs in the Benelux, but also in Romania. All of these are perfect to install large amounts of solar panels. "We want to engage in green energy, and will try to double our capacity in the coming months and yeras."