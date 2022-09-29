Flemish government crisis comes to an end as Christian democrats concede

The Flemish budget talks actually had their deadline last Monday, when Jan Jambon (N-VA) was scheduled to deliver his speech at the start of the Flemish parliamentary year in the afternoon.

However, the budget talks had gone into the weekend and eventually reached a deadlock, after which the so-called September Statement, which outlines the Flemish policy and the budget choices for the next year, had to be postponed.

It was an embarrassing moment for Jan Jambon last Monday. The opposition did not spare the ruling coalition of Flemish nationalists (N-VA), Christian democrats (CD&V) and liberals (Open VLD).