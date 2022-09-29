Flemish government crisis comes to an end as Christian democrats concede
The budget talks in the Flemish government have ended successfully after all. The deadlock was broken after the Christian democrats of CD&V made a concession on their child benefit demands. It means that the Flemish PM Jan Jambon (nationalist) can deliver his so-called September Declaration after all. He will do so in parliament this afternoon.
The Flemish budget talks actually had their deadline last Monday, when Jan Jambon (N-VA) was scheduled to deliver his speech at the start of the Flemish parliamentary year in the afternoon.
However, the budget talks had gone into the weekend and eventually reached a deadlock, after which the so-called September Statement, which outlines the Flemish policy and the budget choices for the next year, had to be postponed.
It was an embarrassing moment for Jan Jambon last Monday. The opposition did not spare the ruling coalition of Flemish nationalists (N-VA), Christian democrats (CD&V) and liberals (Open VLD).
Coalition parties at loggerheads
CD&V demanded that child benefit be linked to inflation, but Open VLD and N-VA refused this, arguing it would cost too much in times of crises. They added that the measure would also benefit richer families and asked for a more differentiated approach.
At the same time, they wanted to invest in other measures, such as the Job Bonus.
CD&V president: "We will take up our responsibility"
Newly chosen CD&V president Sammy Mahdi, in the absence of deputy-PM Hilde Crevits, did not drop his demand, causing a major crisis. Things were not looking bright yesterday, but around 6 p.m. Mahdi announced in two tweets that he would approve the budget plan as it had been proposed before, dropping the child benefit wish.
"I'd rather give in than cause a crisis in Flanders. For me, the best support for our 1.6 million children is the indexation of the child benefit, but apparently we were standing alone on this one. We will take up our responsibility and all the shit that comes with it."