Flemish PM delivered his September Declaration: what's in it for you?
Flemish Premier Jan Jambon (nationalist) has been able to deliver his September Statement in parliament after all. He proposed the upcoming policy choices and budget measures after a budget deal had been reached late on Wednesday. "Before you stands a humble man. My ego has been dented, but I fought like a lion", he said about the difficult talks and the postponement of the September Declaration on Monday.
Jan Jambon summed up a whole range of measures worth 4 billion euros. He immediately warned against high expectations, and said "targeted measures" have been taken. So what could be in it for you? Following is a selection of measures that may interest you:
- Child benefits will increase 2 percent each year instead of just 1 percent - but it will not follow the general index, as the Christian democrats had wished. Low-income families can count on an extra bonus of 100 euros; this group will be extended to reach 50,000 children more.
- If you rent a property, your landlord will not be able to raise the rent if the home is not properly insulated. Only properties with energy labels A to C can see a rise according to the higher cost of living during a running contract. For label D the rise is limited to 50 percent while as from label E landlords cannot adapt the rent to the index.
- A measure that had been agreed before concerns intrest-free loans for people renovating their home.
- Workers on low wages can enjoy a so-called job bonus, an extra that can reach 600 euros per year for those earning no more than 1,950 euros before tax. This amount goes down as wage levels go up. The upper limit will be adjusted from 2,500 to 2,900 next year to allow more people to enjoy the bonus.
- Businesses that are heavily dependent on energy can count on subsidies worth 250 million euros and 1 billion in loans and guarantees.
- 115 million has been earmarked for child care to improve the quality and allow a better inspection after recent incidents.
- The Flemish energy tax will be scrapped, which could save an average family 6 euros per year.
- In order to give the right example, the Flemish government will cut down on energy consumption. The aim is 15 percent less for electricity and gas via lower temperatures in offices among other things.
- Meanwhile, local municipalities, schools, care homes and other public institutions can look forward to extra support to cope with rising energy bills.
- Next winter, nobody can be cut off from gas or electricity supplies.