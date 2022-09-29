Who was Yannick V., who died during a police raid in Merksem? "Followed by intelligence services for some time already"
The man who died during a shooting when police raided a house in Merksem yesterday, 36-year-old Yannick V., had been followed by intelligence services for a while. He had been listed as a potential terrorist, confirms Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne (Flemish liberal).
Yesterday's large-scale operation including a dozen house searches across Flanders was part of a probe into potentially dangerous right extremists. "State intelligence services and the body monitoring the terrorist threat in Belgium (OCAD) have seen for some time that right extremism is gaining ground in our country", Van Quickenborne told the VRT. The minister is still hiding in a safehouse after a plot to kidnap him was foiled.
"We see more persons with right extremist ideas on the list of potential terrorists. There are more than 60 on the list now, compared to about 50 last year", Van Quickenborne explains.
He does not label it as a form of coordinated terrorism, "because most of them are lone actors. It is a mix of different ideologies, influenced by conspiracy theories and desinformation that thrive on social media."
"Society is terminally ill"
In the case of Yannick V. there was a clear mistrust of everything connected with the government: "The corona crisis fuelled his anti-government feelings." We must stay alert, concludes the minister who praised the approach of the police intervention teams and the intelligence services.
A enormous amount of weaponry was found during the house search: about 100 weapons including self-made weapons, ammunition and night-vision goggles among other things. Yannick V. described society as "terminally ill". He describes our society as "a sinking ship, on its way to a totalitarian repression". He was irritated by phenomena such as "wokeness, feminism and ecofundamentalism".
Yannick V. found that individuals should save themselves and called himself "sovereign" on social media. The movement of "sovereign citizens" started in the U.S.. In short, they don't accept the authority of governments. Yannick V. did not really like the Belgian governments. On Twitter, he called the Flemish PM "a rag" and "a spineless coward". The "system" had to be "wiped out".