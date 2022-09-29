Who was Yannick V., who died during a police raid in Merksem? "Followed by intelligence services for some time already"

Yesterday's large-scale operation including a dozen house searches across Flanders was part of a probe into potentially dangerous right extremists. "State intelligence services and the body monitoring the terrorist threat in Belgium (OCAD) have seen for some time that right extremism is gaining ground in our country", Van Quickenborne told the VRT. The minister is still hiding in a safehouse after a plot to kidnap him was foiled.

"We see more persons with right extremist ideas on the list of potential terrorists. There are more than 60 on the list now, compared to about 50 last year", Van Quickenborne explains.

He does not label it as a form of coordinated terrorism, "because most of them are lone actors. It is a mix of different ideologies, influenced by conspiracy theories and desinformation that thrive on social media."