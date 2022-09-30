25 years for Antwerp tailor’s murderer

The jury at the Court of Assizes in Antwerp found the man guilty of the murder that took place on 6 November 2019 at the tailor’s business premises. The murderer inflicted 45 cut and stab wounds on his victim.

The defence barrister claimed that his client had only wanted to fight his victim. However, the jury didn’t believe this account of the events on 6 November 2019.

In the motivation of its guilty verdict the jury said that "Intent to kill is apparent from the choice of weapon, the intensity of the attack and the number of cuts and stab wounds’.

The conflict between the tailor and his murderer began a month and half before the killing. At first they sent abusive messages to each other. Then the defendant told the victim that he would receive his just deserts. In court the defendant admitted that he had decided to go to the tailor’s shop an hour before the murder. He was armed with a knife and a witness heard the defendant tell his victim that he would destroy him.

Having already been found guilty of murder the man was sentenced to 25 in prison. The prosecution had requested a sentence of 27 years.