Ms Lahbid has just returned from a two-day trip to Vienna, where she visited the headquarters of the OSCE and headquarters International Atomic Energy Agency. She also made the relativity short journey from Vienna to the Slovak capital Bratislava.

At the beginning of September Belgium took over the rotating presidency of the Forum for Security Co-operation for a period of four months.

The Forum for Security Co-operation is an OSCE body whose role it is to increase security and military stability in Europe.

In addition to the 800,000 euros in support for Ukraine, Ms Lahbib that Belgium will also be giving 300,000 to the finance investigation within the framework of the so-called "Moscow" mechanism that looks into allegations of serious violations of the commitments made by states to the OSCE.

During her meeting with the Director General of the IAEA Rafael Mariano Grossi, the Belgian Foreign Minister discussed the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in Ukrainian. The power station has been occupied by Russian troops since not long after the start of the current conflict.

Ms Lahbib also met her Austrian and Slovak counterparts.