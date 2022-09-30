Flemish-Dutch solar cell yield breakthrough

The Flemish-Dutch tandem solar cell was presented earlier this week at the 8th World Conference on Photovoltaic Energy Conversion (WCPEC-8). The high efficiency of the solar cell is the result of a combination of the newly emerging perovskite solar cell technology and conventional silicon technology. Perovskite is the name given to a material that has a special crystal structure.

According to the researchers, both technologies work together as a “tandem”, combining the best of both worlds. Higher yields can be attained using tandem cells than with single solar cells. This is because they utilise the solar spectrum more efficiently.

The highly-transparent perovskite cells on top convert ultraviolet and visible light into electricity very efficiently and allow 93% of the near-infrared light to pass through to the silicon cells that are underneath.

The perovskite cells provide a 19,7% yield while the silicon cells have a yield of 10.4% percent. This amounts to a total yield of 30.1%. This is the greatest yield ever recorded from tandem solar cells. The previous record yield was 29.8%.