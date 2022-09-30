Half of sports clubs in the red or forced to use savings due to spiraling energy costs.

The Flemish Sports Federation surveyed more than 750 amateur sports clubs across Flanders. The Federation’s Director General Pieter Hoof told VRT News that the results of the survey are “alarming”.

17% of the sports clubs surveyed said that they are making a structural loss. Meanwhile, 30% said that they are currently drawing on the last of their financial reserves. This means that almost half of the clubs surveyed are in financial trouble. Only 18% of the clubs surveyed said they are still in good financial shape.

Mr Hoof told VRT News that "The figures show that our amateur clubs face a major financial challenge. We also fear that many clubs will soon be faced with unpleasant financial surprises. At the moment it is guesswork for many clubs with regard to what extent municipal authorities will pass on rising energy cost through via the rent clubs pay to use municipal facilities”.