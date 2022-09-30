More than 1,000 COVID-19 patients in the country’s hospitals
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show further rises in the number of people testing positive for the virus and in the number of people with COVID-19 that are becoming so ill that they require hospital treatment.
During the week from 20 to 26 September an average of 2,471 people tested positive for COVID-19 each day. This figure only includes positive PCR tests for coronavirus. It is up 27% on the previous week. During the same period 12,200 PCR tests for coronavirus were carried out in Belgium each day. This is 19% more than during the previous week. Of those tested 20.9% tested positive for coronavirus.
The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Berlgium currently stands at 1.22. This means that on average every 100 people with the virus infect a further 122 others.
Hospitalisations and deaths
During the past 7 days an average of 70 people with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital each day. This figure only includes those admitted to hospital specifically due to the ill-effects of coronavirus. There are currently 1,080 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals. This figure that is up 46% on a week ago includes all patients with COVID-19, also those that were initially admitted for treatment on other ailments.
Of those hospitalised 50 COVID-19 patients are on ICUs. This is a modest fall on 2% compared with this time last week.
During the past week an average of 3 people with COVID-19 died each day. Since the onset of the pandemic in Belgium in March 2020 at total of 32,700 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.
So far 1,752,087 people in Belgium have already received an additional booster jab against COVID-19 to help see them through the forthcoming autumn and winter.