More than 1,000 COVID-19 patients in the country’s hospitals

During the past 7 days an average of 70 people with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital each day. This figure only includes those admitted to hospital specifically due to the ill-effects of coronavirus. There are currently 1,080 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals. This figure that is up 46% on a week ago includes all patients with COVID-19, also those that were initially admitted for treatment on other ailments.

Of those hospitalised 50 COVID-19 patients are on ICUs. This is a modest fall on 2% compared with this time last week.

During the past week an average of 3 people with COVID-19 died each day. Since the onset of the pandemic in Belgium in March 2020 at total of 32,700 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

So far 1,752,087 people in Belgium have already received an additional booster jab against COVID-19 to help see them through the forthcoming autumn and winter.