Dead fin whale off the Flemish coast gone missing: "New search operation to start" (VIDEO)

The body was spotted off the Nieuwpoort coast yesterday. It was expected to float in the direction of Zeebrugge, but vanished due to the strong winds and high waves last night.

The Maritime Rescue and Coordination Centre in Ostend has no clue where the body is for the moment. "We will start a new search later on", Dries Boodts of the centre said. "If the corpse could hamper a busy shipping lane, or if it would be heading to the Zeebrugge promontory, we may have to remove it, or at least try to do so. If not, we could let nature just do its work. But it is not sure whether we will locate the body at all. Maybe we don't have to do anything."

The body may wash up on the Flemish or Dutch shore. This could happen on Zeebrugge beach, or further north-east, in Knokke or at the Dutch coast. It is also possible that it never pops up again.

A fin whale is a kind of whale that can grow to 27 metres. A video was shot of the floating corpse. It was blown up like a balloon due to the gases inside and produced a strong smell.

