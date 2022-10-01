"Mysterious" Dutch woman leaves 5 million to the city of Bruges: "Her love must have been great"

The Bruges mayor Dirk De fauw told the VRT's Radio 2 that "we sometimes get small donation as a city, like a small sum of money or an item. Recently we received a small painting. But I have never seen anything like this."

The Bruges alderwoman responsible for the Budget, Mercedes Van Volcem, is talking of a pleasant surprise. She says a case like this is quite exceptional. "The lady must have liked Bruges a lot. It is nice to see that people adore our city."

Leaving your money to a city is considered as a good cause, which means that almost no tax will have to be paid on the inheritance. However, the city will not be able to remember the donor with a street name or something else, as she wants to stay anonymous.