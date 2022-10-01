"Mysterious" Dutch woman leaves 5 million to the city of Bruges: "Her love must have been great"
A Dutch lady - whose name has not been released - has left the city of Bruges her whole fortune worth about 5 million euros. That's according to Het Laatste Nieuws. The woman recently died at the age of 80.
The woman died in her house in the centre of Bruges on 14 September. It turned out that she left her whole fortune to the city of Bruges: 3.3 million euros in cash, almost a million in shares and securities and also a dwelling worth about 700,000 euros.
The lady was part of a rich family which made good fortune in the mining industry. She moved from the Netherlands to Switzerland, but fell in love with Bruges where she had been living for 8 years.
Unprecedented
The Bruges mayor Dirk De fauw told the VRT's Radio 2 that "we sometimes get small donation as a city, like a small sum of money or an item. Recently we received a small painting. But I have never seen anything like this."
The Bruges alderwoman responsible for the Budget, Mercedes Van Volcem, is talking of a pleasant surprise. She says a case like this is quite exceptional. "The lady must have liked Bruges a lot. It is nice to see that people adore our city."
Leaving your money to a city is considered as a good cause, which means that almost no tax will have to be paid on the inheritance. However, the city will not be able to remember the donor with a street name or something else, as she wants to stay anonymous.