Man dies in clothing disposal bank in Avelgem

The clothing disposal unit is located on a parking lot near the local sports centre Ter Muncken. A woman saw a bicycle lying on the ground with the light on this morning. She found that strange and decided to take a closer look, before making the macabre discovery.

The woman alerted the police. Fire services cordoned off the site. The victim was soon identified: a local resident, 53 years of age. It is assumed that things went wrong last night, when he tried to take clothing from the container. He got stuck and suffocated.

Mayor Lut Deseyn says there is not a lot the municipality can do. "The bank has been there for a long time. We never had problems with it. There is CCTV. I can't see which measures we can take to avoid something like this in the future."