Emotional round of applause for threatened Justice Minister (VIDEO)
Belgium's Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne (Flemish liberal) made his appearance in the Federal Parliament recently, but not without an emotional support from the benches. Federal MP's first stood up to express their solidarity with the minister, and also gave him a round of applause at the request parliament President Eliane Tillieux (Francophone socialist).
A clearly emotional Vincent Van Quickenborne thanked his federal colleagues. "This means a lot to me and my family", he said.
He and his family were staying in a safe house for almost a week, on a secret location, after plans emerged about a possible kidnapping. The minister has stepped up the fight against the world of drugs; intelligence services are doing their best to protect him. The minister will be able to come out more frequently again, but surveillance operations will continue.
