Emotional round of applause for threatened Justice Minister (VIDEO)

A clearly emotional Vincent Van Quickenborne thanked his federal colleagues. "This means a lot to me and my family", he said.

He and his family were staying in a safe house for almost a week, on a secret location, after plans emerged about a possible kidnapping. The minister has stepped up the fight against the world of drugs; intelligence services are doing their best to protect him. The minister will be able to come out more frequently again, but surveillance operations will continue.