What's new on 1 October?

The new online platform replaces separate platforms for Flemish energy or renovation grants. "You can apply if you improve insulation in your roof, walls or floors, if you have new windows and doors installed or if you invest in sustainable heating or hot water systems", says Elleen Moons of the Flemish Energy and Climate Agency. The system does not include solar panels: it's Flemish grid operator Fluvius who remains responsible in this respect.

You will have to prove your case with several documents, so it is important to keep those documents in a safe place. Sometimes you will also need a certicifate from the firm that carried out the energy-saving works. You can only go back two years in time.

This means that you will have to foot the bill first in order to try and get some money back later. However, it is also possible to get an interest-free loan from the Flemish government ("Mijn verbouwlening") of up to 60,000 euros, but only under strict conditions. This option was introduced last month.

The grants will vary according to your income and family situation. It will also make a difference if you own the place and whether you are living there or not. The Flemish government has earmarked a couple of million euros for the grants.