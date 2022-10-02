About 2,000 in emotional march to support Iranian women (VIDEO)

Strong protests emerged after the death of Mahsa Amini in Iran. She was arrested in Tehran for "unsuitable attire" by the morality police that enforces the Islamic Republic's strict dress code for women, but died in police custody.

Iran has seen weeks of social unrest, and the Iranian women are receiving increasing support abroad. Demonstrators in Brussels want the present regime in Iran to quit straightaway, hoping that the oppression of women can be halted, co-organiser Ava Basiri told the VRT: "We demonstrate to be the voice of the Iranian people. We want liberty for women in Iran and respect for basic human rights. We have had enough after 43 years. We need a complete change of regime."