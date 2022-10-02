Housing rental prices for badly insulated homes frozen straightaway
Owners of rental homes with a poor energy score will have no option to raise the rent any longer. The Flemish Parliament approved a bill in this respect last week, but voted to introduce the measure straightaway in a special session to avoid any abuse. However, the organisation defending the interests of tenants, says it is too little, too late.
The measure would have applied as from 1 November, but is being introduced one month earlier now. The aim is to protect tenants amidst the present energy crisis.
The Flemish Housing Minister Matthias Diependaele (nationalist) had asked MP's to make an effort to introduce the bill straightaway to avoid any abuse. For homes with a low energy label of E or F, landlords will not be able to adapt present contracts to the index as life is becoming more expensive. This will be the case for at least one year.
For homes with a D label, rents can be adapted for 50 percent. For real estate boasting a score of A to C, nothing changes: landlords can adjust the rent according to the index as was the case in the past.
"Too little, too late"
The platform defending the interests of tenants, the Huurdersbond, labels the measure as "it is too little, too late". Joy Verstichele of the Huurdersbond says most landlords have already adapted the rent to the index in previous months, and would have liked to see the new measure apply to all houses and apartments, to make matters less complicated and to have something for everyone.
The Huurdersbond is also afraid the new regulation may turn against tenants. House owners wanting to raise the rent may try to stop present contracts when they see an opportunity, in order to find a new tenant. This would allow them to set a completely new rent.