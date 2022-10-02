Housing rental prices for badly insulated homes frozen straightaway

The measure would have applied as from 1 November, but is being introduced one month earlier now. The aim is to protect tenants amidst the present energy crisis.

The Flemish Housing Minister Matthias Diependaele (nationalist) had asked MP's to make an effort to introduce the bill straightaway to avoid any abuse. For homes with a low energy label of E or F, landlords will not be able to adapt present contracts to the index as life is becoming more expensive. This will be the case for at least one year.

For homes with a D label, rents can be adapted for 50 percent. For real estate boasting a score of A to C, nothing changes: landlords can adjust the rent according to the index as was the case in the past.