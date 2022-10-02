Young cycling hero Remco Evenepoel in the spotlights in events from Dilbeek to Brussels

Though the pen did not work properly, he managed to sign the book on stage before a crowd of about 500 mostly local fans; many of them wearing a special cap with his first name "Remco" printed on it. "It is a bit cold today, but when you put on the rainbow shirt of World Champion, you get a warm and special feeling. Thank you for coming", he told his fans.



Evenepoel is not the first sportsman to become an honorary citizen in Dilbeek: he follows in the footsteps of Belgian football legend Paul Van Himst and football ace Sven Kums, a former winner of the Golden Shoe trophy who now plays for KAA Gent. The Flemish Sports Minister Ben Weyts said "you are an example for many. Your perseverance and strong will that brought you to where you are now, are incredible."