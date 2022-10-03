24-year-old man dies after shooting in Beringen

At just after 4pm on Sunday witnesses reported hearing several shots ring out in the Brugstraat in Beringen. On their arrival the police and paramedics found one man with life-threatening injuries. The area was cordoned off while forensics and ballistics experts looked for evidence. The injured man was taken to hospital, where he has since died.

The Limburg Judicial Authorities say that the exact circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unclear. On Sunday two minors from the Antwerp area were arrested. Detectives are now investigating what role they played in the shooting.