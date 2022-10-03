Energy Minister tables package of proposals to help pay for energy crisis measures

Ms Van der Straeten’s proposals go somewhat further than what was agreed at a European level last week. The Federal Energy Minister told VRT News that she had first waited for the EU to create a legal framework before drafting her proposals.

"I used the same method when drafting my proposal, but it goes further than EU did”.

Speaking on VRT Radio 1’s morning news and current affairs programme ‘De ochtend’, the Flemish green Deputy Prime Minister in Belgium’s Federal Government Petra De Sutter said that "Europe made it clear that member states can set the ceiling lower and that they can extend the period during which it will be applicable”.

Ms Van der Straeten would like to make the measures retroactive (from 1 January 2022) and keep them applicable until 31 December 2023. However "If the price falls below 130 euro, the levy will no longer apply. It’s a system that fades away by itself”, Ms De Sutter said.

If the measures come into force in full they will raise 1.2 billion euro in 2022 and in all likelihood 2.3 billion euro in 2023. In addition to this the “solidarity levy” on petrol and diesel will raise 600 million per annum, bringing the total amount raised during 2022 and 2023 to an estimated 4.7 billion euro. However, Ms De Sutter is keen to stress that this is a “maximum estimate” and the final figure will depend on energy prices next year.

In order to avoid legal issues it is likely that the sole nuclear energy producer in Belgium, Engie Electrabel, will be able to set the levy it already pays on profits from nuclear energy production against the new levy as and when it is brought in