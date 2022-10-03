Energy Minister tables package of proposals to help pay for energy crisis measures
The Federal Energy Minister Tinne Van der Straeten (Flemish green) has drafted proposals that will see producers handing over any profits made on energy sold at more than 130 euro per MWh to the state. Ms Van der Straeten’s proposals also contain measures that would see a 1.5 eurocent/litre solidarity levy being payable on every litre of petrol and diesel sold. Ms Van der Staeten’s proposals that still need to be approved by the Federal Cabinet go a good way further than the measures agreed by the 27 EU member states at a meeting held last Friday.
Friday’s meeting of European ministers provided a legal framework under which excess profits made by energy producers with, for example nuclear energy or renewable energy production capacity, can be “creamed off” by governments. The money raised from this will be used to help finance measures to help households and businesses through the current energy crisis.
The European Union wants member states to place a ceiling of 180 euro/MWh on electricity prices. Anything in excess of this can be creamed off by governments. At last Friday’s meeting it was agreed that the above mentioned measures should be in force from 1 January to 30 June.
However, the both the level of the ceiling and the length that it will be in force are minimum measures applicable throughout the EU. Mermber states that so wish can set the ceiling lower (as Ms Van der Straeten is suggesting here) and/or extend the period that they will be applicable. Also agreed at Friday’s meeting were measures that will see coal, gas and oil companies pay a solidarity levy, the proceeds of which will also go to paying for measures to help us through the energy crisis.
A step further than Europe
Ms Van der Straeten’s proposals go somewhat further than what was agreed at a European level last week. The Federal Energy Minister told VRT News that she had first waited for the EU to create a legal framework before drafting her proposals.
"I used the same method when drafting my proposal, but it goes further than EU did”.
Speaking on VRT Radio 1’s morning news and current affairs programme ‘De ochtend’, the Flemish green Deputy Prime Minister in Belgium’s Federal Government Petra De Sutter said that "Europe made it clear that member states can set the ceiling lower and that they can extend the period during which it will be applicable”.
Ms Van der Straeten would like to make the measures retroactive (from 1 January 2022) and keep them applicable until 31 December 2023. However "If the price falls below 130 euro, the levy will no longer apply. It’s a system that fades away by itself”, Ms De Sutter said.
If the measures come into force in full they will raise 1.2 billion euro in 2022 and in all likelihood 2.3 billion euro in 2023. In addition to this the “solidarity levy” on petrol and diesel will raise 600 million per annum, bringing the total amount raised during 2022 and 2023 to an estimated 4.7 billion euro. However, Ms De Sutter is keen to stress that this is a “maximum estimate” and the final figure will depend on energy prices next year.
In order to avoid legal issues it is likely that the sole nuclear energy producer in Belgium, Engie Electrabel, will be able to set the levy it already pays on profits from nuclear energy production against the new levy as and when it is brought in