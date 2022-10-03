Tihange 3 nuclear reactor shuts down unexpectedly, no threat to electricity supply

In a statement Engie said that “This morning staff were able to bring Tihange 3 into a safe state”. Why this was necessary is a yet unclear.

At around 8:25am on Monday the Tihange 3 reactor shut down unexpectedly. The electricity production company Engie Electrabel that operates the reactor is currently investigating the reason for the shutdown.

The other 5 nuclear reactors still in service in Belgium are running normally and the electricity grid management company Elia says that the issues at the Tihange 3 reactor will have no impact on electricity supply.