Wednesday's rail strike to go ahead

Koen De Mey of the Christian trade union ACV Transcom told VRT News that the promises made in the letter are insufficient to avert a strike, as they only confirm what was already in the federal coalition agreement.

The agreement signed by the 7 parties that make up the federal coalition before the current federal government took office in autumn 2020 states that rail should once more form “the backbone” of our transport network. However, Mr De Mey says that it is unclear what financial means will be provided in order to achieve this.

"We have received a courtesy note, while what asked for were guarantees and we have not been given them”.

Meanwhile, Ludo Sempels of the socialist rail union ACOD Spoor says that he saw no firm commitments in the letter and as such no reason to call off the striker.

During the strike a minimum service will be provided. To find out if your train is running visit the rail company NMBS’s web site www.nmbs.be .