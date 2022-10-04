No strings vaccinations for monkeypox start in Antwerp

The vaccinations are being administered at the Kinepolis vaccination village between 5PM and 8PM. Joris Moonens of the Care and Health Agency believes even more men may turn up.

Last time round, during a first attempt to get people vaccinated, only 60 men turned up due to the strict conditions. Today all people need to do is register and drop by.

The Care and Health Agency can offer 800 doses of the vaccination in Antwerp tonight. The number of people who have registered so far is less than half.

“It’s an offer without any obligations. We have no idea of the exact size of the target group. That means we don’t have any precise expectations, but this is a good start.”

Other vaccination opportunities will be organised in coming weeks across Flanders for people who can’t make it to Antwerp this evening.