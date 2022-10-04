Rail strike hits services on Wednesday

A minimum service will be guaranteed in most areas. Impact on international services is expected to be more limited than on domestic rail services. Normal service will be resumed on Thursday.

A quarter of all trains will operate but the situation will vary from region to region. 40% of InterCity services between larger towns will run. Only 25% of L and S services will operate. Most commuter services, P trains, are being axed. There will be no service in Namur and Luxembourg Provinces due to a shortage of signal staff.

Eurostar plans to operate all services to London, though several ICE services bound for Germany are cancelled.

For the latest information consult the NMBS website.