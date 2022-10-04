Home News
Rail strike hits services on Wednesday

Three-quarters of rail services won’t be operating on Wednesday as a result of a 24-hour strike.  The strike starts at 10PM on Tuesday and is intended to put pressure on the federal government to free up more means for the railways.

Colin Clapson

A minimum service will be guaranteed in most areas.  Impact on international services is expected to be more limited than on domestic rail services. Normal service will be resumed on Thursday.

A quarter of all trains will operate but the situation will vary from region to region.  40% of InterCity services between larger towns will run.  Only 25% of L and S services will operate. Most commuter services, P trains, are being axed.  There will be no service in Namur and Luxembourg Provinces due to a shortage of signal staff.

Eurostar plans to operate all services to London, though several ICE services bound for Germany are cancelled.

For the latest information consult the NMBS website.

