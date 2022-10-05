Brussels bridge named after Lesbian campaigner

The bridge over Brussels Canal is open to pedestrians, cyclists and public transport. It is named after Suzan Daniel, a Lesbian activist who played a crucial role in the establishment of Belgium’s LGBTQIA+ movement.

The name of the new bridge was chosen by the people of Brussels during a consultation. In 1953 Daniel, whose real name was Suzanne De Pues, decided to set up the CCB, the Centre Culturel Belge Cultuurcentrum België, the country’s first LGBTQIA+ organisation.

“It’s extremely rare that a woman instigates such a movement” says Jonas Roelens, lecturer in gender history at Ghent University. “In neighbouring countries it’s always men that played this role. This was an age when setting up an organisation like that wasn’t self-evident. Homosexuality was an enormous taboo.”

The name of the organisation CCB also betrays the taboo around gay sexuality that existed at this time. There is no reference to homosexuality in the name itself.

The CCB soon had to dissolved due to internal bickering, but other organisations were quickly set up. The Suzan Daniel Foundation is today an LGBTQIA+ archive.

The naming of the new bridge is a clear indication times have changed since the 1950s and provides an opportunity to put Belgium’s LGBTQIA+ struggle in the spotlight.