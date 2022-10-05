Councillor gets the boot after racist slur

The provider of energy efficiency and security services and products says it decided to end professional collaboration with its employee following a racist outburst on social media. Earlier Atlas Copco issued its worker with a warning.

The company employs workers of 50 different nationalities: “We strive to achieve a diverse and inclusive work environment and ask our employees to co-operate in a constructive way. There’s no place for racism in the company” a release says.

Earlier Vlaams Belang decided to suspend the district councillor after his pronouncements about the Kortrijk football player till the matter could be discussed. Vlaams Belang leader Tom Van Grieken told VRT there was no place for racism in his party.