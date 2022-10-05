Rottweiler attacks childminder and toddler

The childminder was bitten in the arm, while one of the children suffered injuries to the head. All injuries are superficial and that’s thanks to the swift intervention of neighbours that were able to pull the animal away.

“It must have been pretty scary” says Mayor Vanderhasselt. “There are no big wounds, but the kids had the fright of their lives. One of the children, aged 2, which has just learned to speak, was attacked by a dog its own size. It was a traumatic experience”.

“The police asked me what they should do with the animal. I contacted animal shelters in the neighbourhood, but nobody had any room. I then decided to have it put down. We’re not going to let a bloodhound like that wander about and give it a second opportunity. The help from the neighbours prevented a catastrophe”.