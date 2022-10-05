Soaring costs all but wipe out Christmas ice rinks

It's not all bad news. Over a hundred mayors were able to confirm they possessed energy-saving Christmas illuminations. A further 15 have plans to make the switch. Kristof Van Dooren of Lysen BV, a company that supplies Christmas lights to many a Flemish town and city, explains LED lights don’t use all that much energy: “A string of lights crossing a street consumes up to 100 Watts. Compare that to the 60-Watt bulb we used to have in the living room”.

Luc Van Hove, Mayor of Zandhoven, explains dimming Christmas lights is a symbolic gesture: “We didn’t think it was a good idea to shine all the lights when our citizens need to cut back”.

Elsewhere the lights are going up later than usual. In most municipalities Christmas illuminations are linked to street lighting and in many places will be turned off from 11PM till 5AM anyway.

In contrast with Christmas lights ice rinks are real energy guzzlers. 16 of the 20 municipalities who responded and usually had an ice rink have shelved the plans this Christmas. In Jabbeke (West Flanders) Mayor Casteleyn says pre-pandemic the ice rink cost 70,000 euros. This year it was set to cost up to 40% more. Here it won’t be going ahead.

Head for Hasselt, Keerbergen, Kontich or Maaseik if you want to go ice-skating this Christmas. Here there will be an ice rink but expect changes. In Kontich the ice rink will be open for a fortnight instead of a month. In Maaseik skaters will whirl around on a synthetic ice rink. No change at Winterland in Hasselt though, where the organiser, who earlier invested in sustainable refrigeration techniques, will pay the energy bill.