Cyclist killed after e-bikes crash

It was around 6:30AM when the two electric bikes that can do up to 45km/h crashed. The exact circumstances of the collision are the matter of an investigation.

Emergency services including an ambulance and a medical emergency team attended the scene, but all aid came too late for one of the cyclists, a 46-tear-old from Bilzen (Limburg). The other cyclist suffered injuries and was ferried to a local hospital. The extent of his injuries is unclear.

Prosecutors have dispatched a traffic expert to the scene that has been cordoned off.

Cyclists using this type of e-bike that can do up to 45km/h need to wear a helmet. The bike too is equipped with a numberplate.