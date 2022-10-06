Knokke gears up for Zoute Grand Prix

Organiser Filip Bourgoo believes the Zoute Grand Prix replaces top notch motor shows like those in Paris, Geneva and Frankfurt that closed during the pandemic: “We decided we could do better. Our location by the seaside is unique. We provide added value through the lifestyle dimension. A Ferrari in Knokke or in Paris, it’s the same car. What matters is what we do around it!”.

The Grand Prix will take over much of the jet set resort and can be experienced free of charge. “There are tents on the front. All the exclusive motors can be visited for free. On Saturday afternoon there is a parade involving 250 exclusive wheels on the Lippenslaan. We’re only charging for admittance to one part of one tent!” Mr Bourgoo said as he went into overdrive.

Mayor De Groote of Knokke believes the Grand Prix will have an impact on all marques: People are coming from the States, Abu Dhabi, Germany, France, etc. People come to show off their latest models. Thousands of people will be staying here this weekend including the exhibitors. It’s great for the local economy”.

The mayor is keen to pour cold water on concerns about the impact on the environment: “These are elite vehicles. Often, they are electric. We have agreed with the organisers that they have to be environment-friendly. To compensate they will plant trees in our city wood”.