Nuclear reactor executes automatic stop after short circuit

The short circuit meant one of the control rods was lowered triggering an incident in the nuclear section of the reactor.

“The automatic stop means the safety systems are operating well” said an Engie spokeswoman.

Earlier in the week reactor 3 at Tihange also suddenly and unexpectedly stopped working. At the end of September Doel reactor 3 was closed down in line with Belgium’s plan to phase out nuclear energy. Doel 2 is a smaller reactor producing around half the power of Doel reactor 4 and the reactors still operating at Tihange (Liege).