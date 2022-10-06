Premier’s condonation of speeding draws ire

The premier’s words disappointed Werner De Dobbeleer of the Flemish Traffic Foundation: “Speeding endangers the safety of other road users” he says adding in a country like Belgium it won’t gain you much time: “If you speed at 140km/h instead of the permitted 120km/h on the Brussels – Ostend route you will save only a handful of minutes on the entire journey”.

Mr Jambon has been caught speeding on an earlier occasion. In 2016, when he was the interior minister, his car was filmed speeding at 150km/h. At the time he blamed his driver: “I realise I stand as an example” he said at the time. “There are no excuses for such behaviour. I don’t want traffic rules to be violated”.

Yesterday Mr Jambon was being quizzed following a police blitz on speeding motorists. Mr De Dobbeleer says his acceptance of the need to speed on “rare occasions” undermines traffic safety campaigns: “All too often speeding a few kilometres over the limit is condoned, while this can make the difference between safe and unsafe driving. It’s important not to endanger the most vulnerable road users”.

A host of opposition politicians have also taken to Twitter to slate the premier.