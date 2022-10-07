A another win for Union, Anderlecht beaten by West Ham, AA Gent lose to Djurgarden
It was a night of mixed fortunes for the Belgian teams in European action on Thursday evening. Belgium’s only representative in the Europa league Union Saint-Gilloise continued their excellent run of results by coming back from behind to beat Braga 1-2.
All the goals in Thursday evening’s match between the Portuguese side Braga and last season’s Belgian First Division runners-up Union Saint-Gilloise fell during the second half. Ruis opened the scoring for Braga on 46 minutes. Union equalized through Nilson on 86 minutes.
The winning goal also came from Nilson. He put Union 1-2 up in the fourth minute of stoppage time. Union Saint-Gilloise’s victory means that they have taken all 9 points from the first 3 games in their Europa League group stage campaign. They lead Group D and have 3 points more than Braga, who are 2nd in the group. Union’s next Europa League fixture is next Thursday (13 October) against Braga at the Den Dreef Stadium in Leuven.
Anderlecht hammered by West Ham
Despite what on balance was a more than worthy performance, RSC Anderlecht suffered a 0-1 defeat at the hands of the English Premier League side West Ham United in Brussels on Thursday. The only goal of the game fell in the second half with Scamacca putting West Ham 0-1 up on 79 minutes.
RSC Anderlecht remain second in Group B of the Conference League with 4 points. West Ham United lead the group with 9 points from 3 games. Next Thursday Anderlecht travel to London where they will play West Ham for a second time.
An evening to forget quickly
In Thursday’s other Conference League game involving a Belgian club KAA Gent were beaten 0-1 at home by the Swedish club Djurgarden. The Buffaloes' performance was lacklustre to say the least at the Swedes were worthy winners.
The only goal of the game fell on 38 minutes when Danielson put Djurgarden one up. With three games played KAA Gent are 3rd in Group F with 4 points.
Djuargaden lead the group with 7 points. The Norwegian side Molde are second with 4 points but a better goal difference than KAA Gent. Next Thursday the Buffaloes travel to Sweden to take on Djurgarden on their own turf.