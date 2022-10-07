A another win for Union, Anderlecht beaten by West Ham, AA Gent lose to Djurgarden

All the goals in Thursday evening’s match between the Portuguese side Braga and last season’s Belgian First Division runners-up Union Saint-Gilloise fell during the second half. Ruis opened the scoring for Braga on 46 minutes. Union equalized through Nilson on 86 minutes.

The winning goal also came from Nilson. He put Union 1-2 up in the fourth minute of stoppage time. Union Saint-Gilloise’s victory means that they have taken all 9 points from the first 3 games in their Europa League group stage campaign. They lead Group D and have 3 points more than Braga, who are 2nd in the group. Union’s next Europa League fixture is next Thursday (13 October) against Braga at the Den Dreef Stadium in Leuven.