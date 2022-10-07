Belgian Judicial Authorities compare DNA found in Marc Dutroux’s cellar with that of missing Dutch student
The Belgian Judicial Authorities are carrying out an examination of an as yet unidentified DNA sample that was found in the cellar of the serial killer and rapist Marc Dutoux (photo above taken during his trial). The sample will be compared with the DNA of the Dutch student Tanja Groen. Tanja Groen went missing in the southern Dutch city of Maastricht in 1993. Now almost 30 years later a court in The Netherlands has asked the Belgian Judicial Authorities to compare the DNA sample found at Marc Dutroux’s house with that of the missing student
The news that a comparative DNA test will be carried out comes from the Belgian Justice Minister Vincent van Quickenborne (Flemish liberal). Speaking on the Dutch television talk show ‘Op1’, the Belgian Justice Minister said that the public prosecutor's office in Liège will cooperate fully with the judicial authorities in The Netherlands.
Mr Van Quickenborne also pointed out that the Head of the Federal Police Missing Persons Cell, Alain Remue, already made the link in between the DNA sample found at Marc Dutroux’s house and Tanja Groen’s disappearance in February of this year. He added that he hoped "that almost 30 years later the truth can come to the surface".
The Dutch Justice Minister Dilan Yesilgöz (liberal) said that he is “Glad there are still people that continue to keep looking. I have a lot of respect for that."
The Public Prosecution Service in the Dutch province of Limburg has also confirmed that an investigation is being conducted into a possible link between Marc Dutroux and the Tanja Groen case.
Missing for over 29 years.
On the night of 31 August 1993, the then 18-year-old student Tanja Groen disappeared during freshers’ week at Maastricht University. She left the university campus on her bike to cycle to her room in Gronsveld, a village south of Maastricht, but never arrived. Her bicycle was never found. Marc Dutroux's kidnap method was often to drag girls and young women that were riding bicycles into his white van.
In the 1990’s the Marc Dutroux case shocked Belgium. Dutroux kidnapped and raped 6 girls and young women, four of whom minors. Four of the victims of his sex crimes were also murdered. Marc Dutroux was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2004.