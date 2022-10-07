Belgian Judicial Authorities compare DNA found in Marc Dutroux’s cellar with that of missing Dutch student

The news that a comparative DNA test will be carried out comes from the Belgian Justice Minister Vincent van Quickenborne (Flemish liberal). Speaking on the Dutch television talk show ‘Op1’, the Belgian Justice Minister said that the public prosecutor's office in Liège will cooperate fully with the judicial authorities in The Netherlands.

Mr Van Quickenborne also pointed out that the Head of the Federal Police Missing Persons Cell, Alain Remue, already made the link in between the DNA sample found at Marc Dutroux’s house and Tanja Groen’s disappearance in February of this year. He added that he hoped "that almost 30 years later the truth can come to the surface".

The Dutch Justice Minister Dilan Yesilgöz (liberal) said that he is “Glad there are still people that continue to keep looking. I have a lot of respect for that."

The Public Prosecution Service in the Dutch province of Limburg has also confirmed that an investigation is being conducted into a possible link between Marc Dutroux and the Tanja Groen case.