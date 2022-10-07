Coronavirus figures are on the up

During the week from 27 September to 3 October an average of 2,945 positive PCR test results for coronavirus were recorded in Belgium each day. This 19% up on the 7-day average for the previous week.

Between 27 September and 3 October an average of 12,800 PCR tests for coronavirus were carried out in Belgium each day. Of those tested 23% tested positive for coronavirus.

The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 1.14. This means that every 100 people with the virus infect a further 114 others.