Coronavirus figures are on the up

The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. 

During the week from 27 September to 3 October an average of 2,945 positive PCR test results for coronavirus were recorded in Belgium each day. This 19% up on the 7-day average for the previous week.

Between 27 September and 3 October an average of 12,800 PCR tests for coronavirus were carried out in Belgium each day. Of those tested 23% tested positive for coronavirus.

The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 1.14. This means that every 100 people with the virus infect a further 114 others. 

Hospitalisations and deaths

During the past week (30 September to 7 October) an average of 104 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This figure that is up 24% on the previous week only includes those admitted specifically due to the ill-effects of COVID-19.

There are currently 1,427 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals. This figure that includes all patients with coronavirus, also those admitted for treatment on other ailments, is 32% up on a week ago.

Of those hospitalised, 74 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. This is up 45% on the figures from this time last week.

During the past week an average of 4 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. Since the onset of the pandemic here in March 2020, 32,716 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium. 

