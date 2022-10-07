Footage of road rage incident in Bruges published on TikTok

The Bruges Local Police Service spokeswoman Lien Depoorter told VRT News that “This is clearly a serious road rage incident”. However, Ms Depoorter added that “The context in which the footage was shot is still unclear. It goes without saying that this is something that we are going to investigate.

The police will analyse the footage. Both the driver and the man filmed hitting the car have a reported each other to the police so the identities of both are known to them.