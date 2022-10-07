Human remains found in gorge in Peru are those of missing Belgian woman

In a statement released on Thursday (Peruvian time), the prosecutor’s office said "We can confirm that the skeleton found on the riverbed of the Colca River is that of the Belgian tourist Natacha de Crombrugghe"

The body that was found on 21 September was identified thanks to a DNA test. The remains were found in the region where the 28-year-old Belgian disappeared. They were taken to the city of Arequipa for further examination.

In a short statement Natacha de Crombrugghe’s parents confirmed the news that their daughters remains have been found "We have just received the results of the tests and it is our daughter. The police are still investigating whether Natacha accidentally fell into the river while trekking in the Colca Canyon on January 24, or whether she was murdered. We don't know more at this time."

Natacha de Crombrugghe disappeared at the end of January. She was last seen leaving a hostel in the village of Cabanaconde.