Owner appeals for help to find her missing foul-mouthed parrot

The parrot’s owner Lieve Smidts told the daily ‘Gazet van Antwerpen’ that “My son was given Chicco for his birthday and is broken hearted, so we would really like to find him”.

Chicco and his brother Leo escaped from the garden of Lieve Smidts' family home back in July. "They were both outside. They normally don’t fly away so something must have really scared them and suddenly they were gone", she told VRT Radio 2.

Both Chicco and Leo are just one and a half years old. “We found Leo after a couple of days in Zoersel after he had escaped. But sadly there is still no sign of Chicco”. Lieve has received several reports from people in Zoersel that say that they have spotted a green parrot near to the presbytery.

“As Leo also flew to Zoersel, I presume that Chicco is there too”.