Owner appeals for help to find her missing foul-mouthed parrot
A woman from the village of Hulshout in Antwerp Province has launched an appeal to help her find and catch her family’s pet parrot. There have been several sightings of Chicco, a green yellow-headed amazon, around the presbytery in near-by Zoersel. The bird that has been spotted there is almost certainly Chicco given the tirade of obscenities that floods out of its beak. “F*ck you” and “Loempe kiek” (clumsy idiot) are among Chicco’s favourite phrases.
The parrot’s owner Lieve Smidts told the daily ‘Gazet van Antwerpen’ that “My son was given Chicco for his birthday and is broken hearted, so we would really like to find him”.
Chicco and his brother Leo escaped from the garden of Lieve Smidts' family home back in July. "They were both outside. They normally don’t fly away so something must have really scared them and suddenly they were gone", she told VRT Radio 2.
Both Chicco and Leo are just one and a half years old. “We found Leo after a couple of days in Zoersel after he had escaped. But sadly there is still no sign of Chicco”. Lieve has received several reports from people in Zoersel that say that they have spotted a green parrot near to the presbytery.
“As Leo also flew to Zoersel, I presume that Chicco is there too”.
“Tried everything”
Lieve has made several attempt to try and catch Chicco. “I even bought a big net. I play films with parrot noises on my phone in the hope that he will come to me, but sadly he failed to react".
Chicco is green with a yellow spot on his head. He is also recognisable by the host of swear words that regularly flow out of his beak. However, he does have a gentler side too and also says “schatteke” (darling) and “Kuske hebben” (let’s have a kiss).
Lieve Smidts has reported Chicco’s disappearance to several bird sanctuary “Finding him is really important for my son. Chicco was his birthday present. He is heart-broken. We hope that we can welcome him back into our home again soon.