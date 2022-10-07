Reconstruction held as part of investigation into 4-year-old’s death

Dutch police arrested Dave De Cock and he has since been handed over to the judicial authorities here in Belgium. On Friday morning a reconstruction took place of the events that eventually ended with Dean Verberckmoes’ death.

From early on Friday morning the area around the flat Dave De Cock shared with his girlfriend was cordoned off. Dirk De Kock and his girlfriend, both of whom are being held on remand, were present during the reconstruction.

The aim of the reconstruction was for them to give their account of what they believed happened to 4-year-old Dean on that fateful day in January. Both have already made statements to detectives but there to be a several of contradictions between their statements. Both Dave De Cock and his girlfriend are both suspected of murder and kidnapping.

Dean's Verberckmoes’ mother was also present during the reconstruction. She was able to follow the it on a screen.