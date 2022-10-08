55 tons of hidden dumped waste discovered in Wemmel

The tip was discovered purely by accident when police received a call about a suspected fire. In the event it turned out that the smoke was caused by an undocumented person who was cooking in the area on an open fire. When officers approached the undocumented person fled the scene.

Bushes and trees entirely hid the tip. Fred Scrayen of the local police explained that officers discovered a campsite used by migrants and refugees as well as the wreck of a boat and an old car. The wrecks were cleared away as well as tons of refuse.

The Roads and Traffic Agency that is responsible for verge maintenance immediately organised a clean-up on the heights between the Brussels orbital and the Romeinsesteenweg.