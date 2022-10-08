Activists blockade TotalEnergies plant

Several thousand protesters gathered at strategic points around the petrochemical plant hoping to blockade the infrastructure.

Protesters came equipped with armlocks that allowed them to lock onto infrastructure hampering police efforts to remove them. Many demonstrators planning an overnight protest had brought mats and sleeping bags along.

Code Red spokeswoman Jolien Paeleman: “The people taking part in this protest are people like you and me eager to castigate the ecological and social catastrophe caused by the activities of firms like TotalEnergies”

Code Red is an umbrella grouping Greenpeace, Extinction Rebellion and Youth for Climate.

“In recent months TotalEnergies made record profits against the backdrop of the climate crisis and the profound social misery that means households cannot pay their energy bills” says Jolien.

Protesters call on the French energy giant to stop what they call its neo-colonial projects for the mining and extraction of fossil fuels.

The protesters argue that the Belgian government should take action against those who are really to blame for the crisis and say fossil fuel companies should pay for the transition away from fossil fuels. New fossil fuel projects should be stopped. The people in the countries that historically are least to blame for CO2 in the atmosphere but today are paying the highest price should be compensated.