Big hike in network costs for households next year

It’s the first time in six years that network costs are going up. The rise for electricity is 2%, for gas 11%. Inflation is being blamed for the increase. Inflation has led to higher construction and maintenance costs for the networks.

Flemish energy regulator VREG has decided how much network operators can charge consumers.

In recent years the charge fell, now it will rise for the first time in years. VREG has decided that the operators of electricity distribution networks can charge 1.716 billion euros next year. The charge for natural gas will be 512 million euros. For the average household this means a 15-euro hike for electricity, 22 euros more for gas.

The Belgian gas and electricity network operator Fluvius has earmarked 119 million euros to keep network costs under control. In this way it hopes to rein in price increases. Moreover the Flemish authorities hope to compensate higher costs by paying out 148 million euros to network operators. Without these extra efforts household bills would have soared over a hundred euros next year.