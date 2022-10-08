Bottle-nosed dolphin washed ashore at De Haan
The dead body of a rare type of dolphin was washed ashore in the family seaside resort of De Haan (West Flanders) this week. The bottle-nosed dolphin suffered serious injury before it came ashore. This type of dolphin has been extremely rare in the waters of the North Sea for over six decades.
The cadaver is that of a young male dolphin that was not yet fully grown. It measured 2.24 metres in length and weighed 129 kilos.
“The injuries were probably inflicted by a ship’s propeller” said a spokesman for the Royal Belgian Institute of Natural Sciences. “The autopsy couldn’t show whether this caused the animal’s death”.
The cadaver was in a pretty bad shape with decomposition advanced preventing a full examination.