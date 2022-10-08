Doel reactor 2 up and running again

Reactor 2 at the Doel nuclear power plant in East Flanders is producing energy once again. The reactor closed down automatically last Thursday when the operating system of the control rods short-circuited. The rods, used to halt nuclear reactions, are suspended in a magnetic field. When electricity to this field is interrupted, the rods are lowered stopping the nuclear reaction. Generator Engie Electrabel says that at no time was there any threat to safety at the plant.