Euthanasia for Brussels attack victim

Following the attacks the girl continued to suffer from serious panic and anxiety attacks. She failed to overcome the distress and supported by members of her family she requested euthanasia.

Shanti was 17 when terrorists claimed 32 lives as a result of bomb attacks at Brussels Airport and the Maalbeek metro Station.

Today Shanti’s mother Marielle is ready to tell her story: “That day broke her. After that she never felt safe. They took away her spirit and all her energy. In the summer of 2016 we went on a trip to France. Shanti never left the hotel once. She didn’t want to go to places where there were other people”.

Shanti attempted suicide on several occasions, received support, but the panic attacks continued.

“She always hoped she could win her battle, but it was not to be. After a later serious attempt at suicide she ended up at the A&E. It was then that she first asked me why she needed to live. I told her I didn’t want to lose her but understood her request”.

Shanti visited Rome with her family in 2016. It was a kind of last wish. “She wanted to see Rome together with us” says Marielle. “It was so important for her. She really loved it. She experienced it in such an intense way”.