Growing concern about Lyrica in Brussels

“Lyrica triggers a euphoric surge, especially when used in large quantities or in combination with alcohol, cocaine or other opiates. We know the drug is used on the streets. People use it to deal with the difficulties resulting from street life” explains Michael Hogge, a researcher at Eurotox, a knowledge centre for drug and alcohol use.

“It’s a drug that takes away people’s inhibitions. Abuse of the drug can lead to aggressive behaviour. It’s causes tension between, users and aid workers. Since 2017 health professionals working with migrants noticed the drug is more and more being used for non-medical ends. This abuse is widespread among people living on the streets: migrants and Belgians. Often several drugs are used on top of each other”.

In 2021 Lyrica was prescribed to 12,000 patients in Brussels. “We’ve noticed a surge in Lyrica prescriptions” says Hogge. “The rise can partly be explained by its use by migrants and homeless people living in precarious circumstances. In some cases patients get prescriptions for twenty times the daily dose. We can assume some of these medicines are sold on the streets”.

The drug is available for one or two euros a tablet explaining its popularity among migrants and the homeless. Lyrica is above all an issue in the North Station neighbourhood, where migrants and dealers roam the streets between residents, commuters and the clients of sex workers.

“We’re having to intervene more and more” says Audrey Dereymaeker of Brussels North Police. “Mixing the drug with alcohol has a major impact on people’s behaviour. There are brawls and disturbances. It’s a legal drug but dealing is a problem. We see people with bags of pills selling tablet by tablet”.