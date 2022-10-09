“Beware of death caps!”

The hot humid weather means a bumper crop of mushrooms and toadstools. Harvesting fungi from the wilds is illegal in Flanders as a result of the large number of poisonous toadstools. Every year the anti-poison centre receives 400 calls after people have eaten poisonous toadstools in the wild. The centre has now issued a warning against consuming death caps. The fungus closely resembles a mushroom but is poisonous in the extreme. Dominique Vandijck of the anti-poison centre: “The death cap is the most poisonous toadstool in the world. We have noticed it’s making great inroads. There’s been a big rise in sightings but also in accidents. Even eating a small amount of these toadstools can have dreadful effects on the liver requiring serious treatment”.