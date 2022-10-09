“Over a quarter of Belgian businesses in trouble”

Following the pandemic an estimated fifth of Belgian businesses were thought to be in difficulties. Add to that the energy crisis and spiralling wages and the figure has now exceeded a quarter.

GraydonCreditsafe looked at the accounts of nearly a half a million Belgian companies to conclude its research.

In normal times some 5% of businesses are close to bankruptcy. A further 6.5% are in trouble. Following the pandemic a fifth of businesses faced structural cash shortages. Today the figure is 27%. An estimated 18 billion euros will be needed to rescue all.

Investments made during the pandemic mean companies dipped deep into their reserves. Many will struggle to repeat this operation.

It’s hospitality that is bearing the brunt of the problems. Following the pandemic 15% of such businesses needed fresh cash. Today the figure is 45%.

Over half of all companies involved in frozen fruit and veg are in difficulty – a doubling compared to the situation following the pandemic.

Erik Van Den Broele of GraydonCreditsafe says the governments will have to do two things: provide targeted support to companies that were sound before the crisis and consider a way of creating large flows of cash to business without having to spend too much itself.